Play

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: All but ruled out Sunday

Bergeron (lower body) is not expected to play in Sunday's road game against the Golden Knights, NHL.com reports.

A four-time Selke Trophy winner, Bergeron is still looking to make his season debut, but by sitting this one out, he'll have four additional days to rest before the next game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories