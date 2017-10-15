Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: All but ruled out Sunday
Bergeron (lower body) is not expected to play in Sunday's road game against the Golden Knights, NHL.com reports.
A four-time Selke Trophy winner, Bergeron is still looking to make his season debut, but by sitting this one out, he'll have four additional days to rest before the next game.
