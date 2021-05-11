Bergeron is among the Bruins' regulars not suiting up for Tuesday's regular-season finale against the Capitals, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.
With their playoff seeding settled, the Bruins will rest as many regulars as possible Tuesday, including Bergeron. He'll rejoin the lineup for Saturday's playoff opener versus Washington.
