The Bruins have re-signed Bergeron (elbow) to a one-year, $2.5 million contract.

Per the report, Bergeron's deal for the 2022-23 season is worth $2.5 million, with an additional $2.5 million in performance-based incentives. The Bruins also inked fellow center David Krejci on Monday, with the moves solidifying the pivot spot on the team's top two lines for the coming campaign. Bergeron is bouncing back from an elbow procedure, but Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com previously indicated that the B's captain could be ready to play by the end of August.