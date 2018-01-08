Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Banged up in loss

Bergeron had an assist during a 6-5 overtime loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday but received stitches on his right knee after the contest, Fluto Shinzawa of The Boston Globe reports.

The treatment stems back to Bergeron taking a Kris Letang slapshot off his inner knee during the opening frame, after which he had to be helped to the locker room where he remained the rest of the period, but he skated per usual with Brad Marchand on the first line the remainder of the outing. The injury was described as a 'flesh wound' and it's unlikely the 32-year-old will miss Saturday's contest against Montreal as he has Boston's bye week to recover, but the situation is still worth monitoring.