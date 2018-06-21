Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Bouncing back from offseason procedure
Bergeron is bouncing back from groin surgery that he underwent earlier this June, NHL.com's Dave Stubbs reports.
Per the report, Bergeron experienced some issues related to a groin injury he dealt with this past season once he began his offseason training. The veteran center expects to be ready for the start of training camp in September, so there's nothing to suggest that Bergeron's procedure will affect his regular-season status. Bergeron, who finished third in voting for the Selke Trophy, awarded to the NHL's best defensive forward, is coming off a strong 2017-18 campaign in which he notched 30 goals and 63 points in 64 games, while centering one of the league's top lines, flanked by Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak. The 32-year-old is under contract with the Bruins through the 2021-22 season, at an annual cap hit of $6,875,000.
