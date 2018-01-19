Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Buries three in win over Isles
Bergeron scored three goals -- one with the man advantage -- during Thursday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.
The hat trick improves Bergeron to nine goals and five assists through his past eight games, and he's up to a high-end 2.96 points per 60 minutes for the campaign. Often more recognized for his two-way play, the 32-year-old center's production is in line with the top fantasy contributors in the league. Additionally, Bergeron's currently on pace to have a career-best offensive showing.
