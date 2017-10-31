Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Busts out of cold stretch
Bergeron collected a goal and a power-play assist Monday, but the Bruins took a tough, 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets in the shoutout.
The four-time Selke Trophy winner has now picked up six points (two goals, four assists) in five games since making his late entrance to the 2017-18 campaign, with the delayed start due to a lower-body ailment. However, it's worth noting that all of his offensive production has taken place over two contests. Expect Bergeron's production to even out as we get deeper into the season.
