Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Carries offense in win
Bergeron scored two goals in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.
The 33-year-old opened the scoring for Boston early in the second period, then capped things off with an empty-netter, with linemates David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand chipping in helpers on each. Bergeron now has six goals and 15 points through 14 games to kick off 2019, and the Bruins' No. 1 line remains one of the most dangerous units in the entire league.
