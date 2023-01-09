Bergeron notched a power-play assist, five shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Ducks.

Bergeron's helper on the second of David Pastrnak's three goals Sunday was the former's 600th career assist. The 37-year-old Bergeron is already a member of the 1,000-point club, and he's up to 1,015 points through 1,256 contests. He's been his usual excellent self recently with five tallies and six helpers over his last 10 outings, giving him 33 points, 141 shots and a plus-19 rating through 40 games this season.