Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Collects assist

Bergeron managed an assist and won 18 of his 25 faceoffs in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.

The assist on David Pastrnak's goal shows that the Bruins' vaunted top line is beginning to click again. Bergeron has two helpers in three games so far, and Tuesday was the first time he posted a winning record at the dot this season. The 34-year-old center has topped 60 points in four of the last six seasons and there's little reason to doubt his ability to do it again.