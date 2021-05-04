Bergeron had a goal and an assist with four shots in Monday's 3-0 win over New Jersey.

Bergeron reached the 20-goal plateau for the season when he converted Brad Marchand's centering pass late in the second period, giving the Bruins a 2-0 lead. Bergeron also drew a helper on Matt Grzelcyk's insurance tally with time winding down in the final frame. Bergeron will take a three-game point streak (two goals, two assists) into Tuesday's rematch with the Devils.