Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Continues best season of career

Bergeron scored his 27th goal of the season in the Bruins' 2-1 overtime win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

It came on the power play. Bergeron's brilliance this season cannot be overstated. This is the first time in his career that he has averaged more than a point-per-game. And he's done it at 33. Bergeron's 66 points in 56 games isn't likely to be repeated, so enjoy this run.