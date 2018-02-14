Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Continues building Hart Trophy case

Bergeron scored two third-period goals -- including one on the power-play -- during Tuesday's 5-2 win over Calgary.

The veteran broke a 2-2 tie open in the third period with two tallies, and he's now marked the scoresheet in 16 of his past 19 contests for 17 goals and 27 points. Considering he consistently matches up -- and usually shuts down -- the opposition's top players night in, night out, it will be interesting to see if Bergeron's elite play is affirmed with a Hart Trophy nomination.