Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Continues to progress
Bergeron (rib/sternoclavicular) could practice with his teammates as soon as Wednesday.
Once Bergeron is able to practice fully, coach Bruce Cassidy suggested that it's possible his team's top center could return to game action shortly thereafter. With that in mind, the earliest we might see Bergeron in the Boston lineup would be Thursday night against the Ducks.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Could practice fully next week•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Making progress•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Designated for IR•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Extended absence confirmed•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Facing long-term absence•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...