Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Continues to progress

Bergeron (rib/sternoclavicular) could practice with his teammates as soon as Wednesday.

Once Bergeron is able to practice fully, coach Bruce Cassidy suggested that it's possible his team's top center could return to game action shortly thereafter. With that in mind, the earliest we might see Bergeron in the Boston lineup would be Thursday night against the Ducks.

