Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Continues torrid pace
Bergeron dished out a power-play assist on the game's only goal in Saturday's win over New Jersey.
Bergeron only played 14 seconds on the man-advantage in the game, but it was enough for his 15th power-play assist this season. The 33-year-old now has a three-game point streak and was able to run his point total up to 59 in 49 games. Bergeron should continue to be a top fantasy play with his astounding 3:26 of average power-play time this campaign.
