Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Contributes helper Saturday
Bergeron had an assist and five shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.
The perennial Selke Trophy-contender has seven points in as many games to start the season -- although four of those came in an Oct. 19 matchup against the Canucks, so you could be forgiven for thinking Bergeron has been streaky this year. That said, he's flanked by potent offensive wingers like Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, so there's no reason to think he can't meet -- or exceed -- last season's 53-point mark, so keep playing him as you normally would.
