Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Could play as soon as Saturday

Bergeron (ribs) could return to action as soon as Saturday's game against the Predators, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Bergeron participated in practice Wednesday, thus putting him one step closer to his first game action since Nov. 16. Once the stellar two-way center is back in the lineup, he'll step into top-six work along with power-play duty, but it remains to be seen whether he'll immediately be reunited with his usual linemates, Brad Marchand, and David Pastrnak. In any case, Bergeron will be worthy of immediate fantasy consideration upon his return.