Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Could play as soon as Saturday
Bergeron (ribs) could return to action as soon as Saturday's game against the Predators, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.
Bergeron participated in practice Wednesday, thus putting him one step closer to his first game action since Nov. 16. Once the stellar two-way center is back in the lineup, he'll step into top-six work along with power-play duty, but it remains to be seen whether he'll immediately be reunited with his usual linemates, Brad Marchand, and David Pastrnak. In any case, Bergeron will be worthy of immediate fantasy consideration upon his return.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: May debut this weekend•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Continues to progress•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Could practice fully next week•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Making progress•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Designated for IR•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Extended absence confirmed•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...