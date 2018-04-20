Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Could play Saturday
The Bruins hope that Bergeron (upper body) will be available for Saturday night's playoff game against the Maple Leafs, Eric Russo of the team's official site reports. "He has an upper-body injury we were managing," coach Bruce Cassidy noted of Bergeron after the center was scratched from the lineup Thursday night. "Wasn't able to go, so he'll be classified as day-to-day and hopefully he's better and ready to go Saturday."
It's playoff time and injury details are even harder to come by than they are in the regular season, when teams aren't always forthright on that front to begin with. That said, the fact that Bergeron practiced some Wednesday lends credence to the notion that he could return to action as soon as Saturday. Either way, with the Bruins up 3-1 in their first-round series against Toronto, Bergeron and his other banged-up teammates would no doubt benefit from some time off if they are able to close out the series with a Game 5 triumph. If Bergeron ends up being held out Saturday, however, Riley Nash would continue to man the middle of the Bruins' top line in his place.
