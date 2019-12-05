Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Could practice Friday

Coach Bruce Cassidy is hoping Bergeron (lower body) will be ready to return to practice Friday, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Bergeron will miss a sixth straight game Thursday due to his lower-body injury, but the fact that he's on the verge of returning to practice suggests he shouldn't be sidelined much longer. If he's able to join his teammates on the ice Friday, he'll likely be labeled a game-time decision for Saturday's clash with Colorado.