Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Could practice Friday
Coach Bruce Cassidy is hoping Bergeron (lower body) will be ready to return to practice Friday, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Bergeron will miss a sixth straight game Thursday due to his lower-body injury, but the fact that he's on the verge of returning to practice suggests he shouldn't be sidelined much longer. If he's able to join his teammates on the ice Friday, he'll likely be labeled a game-time decision for Saturday's clash with Colorado.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Ruled out against Hawks•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Unable to play Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Unable to play Sunday•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Not ready to return•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Will miss next two games•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Playmaking powerhouse•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.