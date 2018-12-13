Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Could practice fully next week

Coach Bruce Cassidy noted Thursday that Bergeron (rib/sternoclavicular) could resume practicing fully as soon as next week.

Bergeron has been skating of late and is clearly trending in the right direction. Cassidy's comments effectively rule the center out for at least the Bruins' next three games, but Bergeron's playing outlook beyond that could brighten as soon as next week, in the absence of any setbacks.

