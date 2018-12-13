Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Could practice fully next week
Coach Bruce Cassidy noted Thursday that Bergeron (rib/sternoclavicular) could resume practicing fully as soon as next week.
Bergeron has been skating of late and is clearly trending in the right direction. Cassidy's comments effectively rule the center out for at least the Bruins' next three games, but Bergeron's playing outlook beyond that could brighten as soon as next week, in the absence of any setbacks.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...