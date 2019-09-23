Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Could return Saturday

Bergeron (groin) won't be in the lineup against Philadelphia on Monday, but could suit up in Saturday's preseason finale versus Chicago, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Bergeron hasn't been able to take the ice with his teammates yet due to his lingering groin issue. The fact that he is nearing a return certainly bodes well for his availability Opening Night versus Dallas on Oct. 3. Despite the veteran center being limited to 65 games last season, he still managed to set career highs in goals (32) and points (79). If Bergeron can stay healthy, he could improve on his productivity in 2019-20, making him an elite fantasy option.