Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Dealing with illness
Bergeron missed Wednesday's practice due to an illness, but head coach Bruce Cassidy expects him to play Thursday in Ottawa.
A driving force during the B's active 17-game point streak, Bergeron would be a big absence from the lineup if he's unable to play Tuesday, especially with a potential suspension for elbowing looming over Brad Marchand. During the streak, Bergeron has scored 13 goals and 20 points while shooting an astounding 20.3% -- all while averaging 3.76 shots on goal per game. Boston should provide confirmation of Bergeron's status prior to Tuesday's puck drop.
