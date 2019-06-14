Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Dealt with groin injury
Bergeron played through a groin injury down the stretch, Logan Mullen of NESN.com reports.
The Bruins' top line was not at its best during the Stanley Cup finals, so it's not surprising that both Bergeron and Brad Marchand (groin, oblique, hand) were banged up during the series. Additionally, it won't shock us if we learn later that David Pastrnak was also dealing with an injury. Despite the disappointing ending, Bergeron turned in a stellar effort this past season, logging 32 goals and a career-high 79 points in 65 games, en route to garnering his eighth straight Selke Award nomination. The 33-year-old is signed with the Boston through the 2021-22 season and will thus reprise his duties as the team's No. 1 center next season.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Draws assist in Game 4 loss•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Three power-play points•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Will play Saturday•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Three points in series clincher•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Power-play finisher•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Power-play machine•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...