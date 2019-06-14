Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Dealt with groin injury

Bergeron played through a groin injury down the stretch, Logan Mullen of NESN.com reports.

The Bruins' top line was not at its best during the Stanley Cup finals, so it's not surprising that both Bergeron and Brad Marchand (groin, oblique, hand) were banged up during the series. Additionally, it won't shock us if we learn later that David Pastrnak was also dealing with an injury. Despite the disappointing ending, Bergeron turned in a stellar effort this past season, logging 32 goals and a career-high 79 points in 65 games, en route to garnering his eighth straight Selke Award nomination. The 33-year-old is signed with the Boston through the 2021-22 season and will thus reprise his duties as the team's No. 1 center next season.