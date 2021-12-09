Bergeron scored a power-play goal on nine shots and won 20 of 33 faceoffs in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Canucks.
Bergeron got a piece of a David Pastrnak shot and tipped it into the corner of the net. The 36-year-old Bergeron had gone without a point in his last three games entering Wednesday. The star center is up to nine goals, 10 assists, 10 power-play points, 86 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 22 contests this year.
