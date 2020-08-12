Bergeron scored the game-winning goal and added an assist with two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 double-overtime victory over Carolina in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Bergeron snapped a shot past Carolina netminder Petr Mrazek from the right faceoff dot early in the second overtime session, his first goal of the postseason. He also drew an assist on David Pastrnak's first-period goal. Bergeron had just one assist in Boston's three round-robin games before breaking out in the first-round opener. The 35-year-old had 31 goals and 56 points in 61 games centering Pastrnak and Brad Marchand on Boston's top line.