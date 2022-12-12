Bergeron scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Bergeron tied the game at 1-1 in the second period with his 10th goal of the season. He'd gone eight contests without scoring prior to Sunday, though he managed four assists in that span. It's still a relatively quiet stretch for the top-line center, who is up to 22 points, 88 shots, 25 hits and a plus-15 rating through 27 appearances this season.