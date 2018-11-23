Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Designated for IR
Bergeron (ribs) has surfaced on injured reserve, according to the NHL's official media site.
The heady two-way pivot will be checked out again in roughly four weeks. Hopefully, your fantasy league has its own IR spot for which Bergeron can be placed while he's in recovery mode.
