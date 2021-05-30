Bergeron managed two assists, eight shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders in Game 1.
Bergeron helped out on the first two of David Pastrnak's three goals Saturday. The 35-year-old Bergeron has been productive with six points in as many playoff games. The top-line center has added 29 shots on net, a plus-2 rating and nine hits.
