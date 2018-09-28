Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Dons no-contact shirt in practice
Bergeron (back) was at Friday's practice in a no-contact jersey, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
A previous report out of Boston suggested that Bergeron will be ready for the season opener versus the Capitals in D.C. next Wednesday. As far as we know, that's still the case, but Bergeron will need to show that he can withstand contact before the B's feel comfortable adding him to the active roster.
