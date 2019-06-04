Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Draws assist in Game 4 loss
Bergeron picked up a shorthanded assist Monday but the Bruins fell 4-2 to St. Louis in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Boston's main man down the middle is up to 17 points through 21 playoff games this season, his latest tally coming with the Bruins shorthanded. No matter the situation, No. 37 continues to terrorize opposing players and should remain a popular fantasy selection across all formats. Returning home to Boston for Game 5, Bergeron's production could suffer when you consider he's managed only six points in 11 home contests in these playoffs. For comparison sake, appearing in 10 road games this postseason, Bergeron has found the scoresheet 11 times.
