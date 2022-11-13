Bergeron scored twice in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.
The points push his current streak to a modest three games and four points, including three goals. The 37-year-old pivot is as good as ever this season, and is flirting with a point-per-game pace (seven goals, seven assists in 15 games). Bergeron is just four points from hitting the 1,000 mark for his career (996; 407 goals, 589 assists).
