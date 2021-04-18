Bergeron scored twice, including a short-handed tally, and added an assist in Sunday's 6-3 win over Washington. He also had five shots and a plus-4 rating.

Boston's top trio of Bergeron, Brad Marchand (two goals, two assists) and David Pastrnak (three assists) was too much for Washington, combining for 10 points and eight shots on goal. Bergeron got things started with a short-handed tally to open the scoring in the first period, set up Marchand's tying goal in the middle frame, then added his second of the game later in the stanza. Bergeron has produced five points over his last three tilts and has found the scoresheet in nine of 11 overall during the month of April.