Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Establishes new career mark
Bergeron scored two goals and added an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over New Jersey. He was also plus-4.
Bergeron now has 30 goals for the second straight season and fourth time in his last six years. His offensive dominance this season has been extraordinary, even with time missed for injury. Bergeron has 71 points in 58 games, the best overall production of his 15-season career. Use him well.
