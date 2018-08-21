Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Expected back for training camp
Bergeron (groin) is expected to be back on the top line by the start of training camp, the Boston Globe reports.
Head coach Bruce Cassidy believes Bergeron will be ready to go for the beginning of training camp, however, Cassidy also acknowledged that he may miss a couple preseason games. A legitimate Hart Trophy candidate before the broken foot that caused him 13 games, Bergeron appears more healthy entering the season than in the previous two seasons.
