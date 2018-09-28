Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Expected to be ready for season opener
Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy believes Bergeron (back) will be ready to play in Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Capitals.
It appears as though Bergeron will sit out Saturday's preseason finale against the Flyers, but the Bruins' stellar two-way pivot figures to be out there for the team's season opener. He's slated to continue skating with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, with the trio forming one the NHL's top line combos.
