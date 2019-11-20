Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Expected to play Thursday
Bergeron (lower body) is slated to return to the lineup versus the Sabres on Thursday.
Bergeron missed the Bruins' previous two games due to hi slower-body issue, but appears ready to suit up Thursday. With the world-class center available, David Krejci will drop back into a second-line role while Bergeron rejoins David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand on the top group. In addition Bergeron will rejoin the No. 1 power-play unit and should return to being a top-end fantasy option.
