Bergeron scored two goals and two assists on five shots, fueling the Bruins to a 7-3 victory over Florida on Monday.

Bergeron added two insurance goals in the third period with one on the power play to extend the Bruins' lead to four goals. He would also pick up an assist on Brandon Carlo's and David Pastrnak's goals to give him four points for the game. This snapped a three-game pointless streak for the Bruins' captain and could mark a spark for a scoring outburst.