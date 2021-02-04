Bergeron scored the game-winning goal and added three assists in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.

Bergeron had a hand in all three of David Pastrnak's tallies in regulation before Pastrnak set up Bergeron for the game-winner 31 seconds into overtime. Three of Bergeron's four points came on the power play. The 35-year-old center has had a spectacular start to 2020-21 with six goals and nine helpers in 10 games. With the Bruins' top line all together again, Bergeron should continue to be an elite producer of points.