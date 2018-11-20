Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Extended absence confirmed

The Bruins confirmed Tuesday that Bergeron -- who is dealing with a rib and sternoclavicular injury -- will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks.

It's not going to be an easy month for the Bruins, with both Bergeron and captain Zdeno Chara (knee) slated to be sidelined in that span. That's quite the void in terms of experience and leadership. Replacing Bergeron on the team's outstanding first line will be no easy task either, while his absence figures to lead veteran pivot David Krejci being leaned on heavily in both even-strength and power-play situations. Meanwhile, the likes of Joakim Nordstrom, Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson and Sean Kuraly will be called upon to step up and help provide needed secondary scoring in a context where the B's will not be able to roll out a power line centered by Bergeron.