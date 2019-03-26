Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Extends point streak to five games

Bergeron notched two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Lightning.

The Bruins' top line is as locked in as any unit in the NHL right now, and Bergeron has piled up five goals, 10 points and a plus-9 rating over the course of a five-game point streak as a result. The surge has carried the 33-year-old to a new career high with 75 points (31 goals, 44 helpers) through only 60 games -- finally topping the 73 points he scored as a rookie in 2005-06.