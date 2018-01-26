Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Extends point streak to five games

Bergeron recorded two assists during Thursday's 3-2 win over Ottawa.

Missing long-time linemate Brad Marchand (suspension) didn't slow Bergeron down Thursday, as the center improved his point streak -- consisting of four goals and five assists -- to five games. The go-to pivot has collected 20 tallies and 22 helpers to give him a point-per-game pace entering the All-Star break, and there's no reason to suspect a considerably decline in production in the second half.