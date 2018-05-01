Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Extends point streak to three games

Bergeron didn't find the back of the net in Game 2, but he did earn a helper to extend his postseason point streak to three games.

Bergeron notched three goals and three assists in the three games prior to Monday's contest and distributed another in Game 2 to bring his total to 12 during the current playoff run. The veteran pivot is paying early dividends to those who own him in playoff pools and he and the Bruins could be in line for a deep run after stealing the opening match of the series in Tampa.