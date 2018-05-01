Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Extends point streak to three games
Bergeron didn't find the back of the net in Game 2, but he did earn a helper to extend his postseason point streak to three games.
Bergeron notched three goals and three assists in the three games prior to Monday's contest and distributed another in Game 2 to bring his total to 12 during the current playoff run. The veteran pivot is paying early dividends to those who own him in playoff pools and he and the Bruins could be in line for a deep run after stealing the opening match of the series in Tampa.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Too much for Bolts to contain•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Registers three points•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: In line to continue playing•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Makes return for Game 5•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Likely to play Saturday•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...