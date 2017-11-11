Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Extends scoring streak to four games

Bergeron's second-period goal opened the scoring in a 3-2 overtime loss at Toronto on Friday.

Bergeron has made up for lost time after missing five games, as he's now scored five points in the past four contests. Additionally, he's topped 20 minutes of ice time in each of those games, which is a great sign that he's 100 percent healthy and able to produce his typically impressive numbers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories