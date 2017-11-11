Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Extends scoring streak to four games
Bergeron's second-period goal opened the scoring in a 3-2 overtime loss at Toronto on Friday.
Bergeron has made up for lost time after missing five games, as he's now scored five points in the past four contests. Additionally, he's topped 20 minutes of ice time in each of those games, which is a great sign that he's 100 percent healthy and able to produce his typically impressive numbers.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Scores and adds assist•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Contributes helper Saturday•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Busts out of cold stretch•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Terrorizes Canucks in season debut•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Will make season debut Thursday•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Game-time decision•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...