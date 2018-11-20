Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Facing long-term absence

Bergeron will reportedly miss up to four weeks due to a shoulder injury, per Darren Dreger of TSN.

Bergeron's absence won't be easily managed by a club that is so reliant on its top line -- one which is responsible for 46 percent of the team's point production over its last 15 games. Joakim Nordstrom took Bergeron's spot with Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk against Arizona on Saturday, but his hold on that assignment should probably be considered tenuous at best. Bergeron will almost certainly be placed on injured reserve once the team knows more about his expected recovery timeline.