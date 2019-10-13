Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Finally gets goal monkey off back
Bergeron scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Devils.
Bergeron is on a four-game, four-point streak so far, but he has a lot of mileage on his 34-year-old body. He is coming off a career-high 79-point season, so it's hard to expect similar production in 2019-20. But Bergeron is a beast and he's scored at least a point-per-game pace for the last two seasons. He's a strong fantasy citizen and It was nice to get that goal monkey off his back.
