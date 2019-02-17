Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Finishes late push for win

Bergeron scored the final goal in a 4-2 win over the Kings on Saturday.

Bergeron previously assisted Brad Marchand's goal in the second period, giving the center a two-point outing. In his last 10 games, Bergeron has 14 points and a plus-12 rating. The center is a strong fantasy play, especially for those in formats that count faceoffs; he went 13-of-16 at the faceoff dot in Saturday's contest.