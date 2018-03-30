Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Five points in three games since return

Bergeron finished with a goal and two assists in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.

Bergeron dished out a power-play helper in the opening frame before potting an even-strength goal to give his team a 3-1 lead in the third. Tampa Bay's ability to get one goal back was a blessing in disguise for Bergeron, as it turned his tally into the game-winner while allowing him to add another even-strength assist on Brad Marchand's empty-netter. With five points in three games since returning from a month-long absence due to a foot injury, the two-way pivot's clearly picking up right where he left off.