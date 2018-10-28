Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Four shots in loss
Bergeron took four shots during Saturday's 3-0 loss to Montreal.
Bergeron was unable to register a point, but wasn't alone as Boston were blanked by Carey Price. The center took four shots and remains in the top five in point total in the league despite the pointless night on Saturday.
