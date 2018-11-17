Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Game-time call Saturday
Bergeron (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's road outing against the Coyotes, Alan Robinson of NHL.com reports.
There are questions about Bergeron's availability since he was banged up against the Stars in Friday's contest. Fantasy owners counting on the 33-year-old have little choice but to set lineups as late as possible to see if he takes warmups.
