Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Game-time call Saturday

Bergeron (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's Game 5 matchup with the Maple Leafs, Jimmy Golen of The Associated Press reports.

Bergeron was a force in the first three games of the series, notching five assists and a plus-4 rating before suffering an upper-body injury. The Bruins have a chance to close out the series, and the final call on Bergeron will be made when they take the ice for warmups Saturday at 7:30 EDT.