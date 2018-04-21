Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Game-time call Saturday
Bergeron (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's Game 5 matchup with the Maple Leafs, Jimmy Golen of The Associated Press reports.
Bergeron was a force in the first three games of the series, notching five assists and a plus-4 rating before suffering an upper-body injury. The Bruins have a chance to close out the series, and the final call on Bergeron will be made when they take the ice for warmups Saturday at 7:30 EDT.
